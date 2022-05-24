N.Korea reports another 134,510 people with fever amid COVID outbreak -KCNA
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 24-05-2022 02:41 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 02:41 IST
North Korea reported 134,510 more people had fever symptoms amid the country's first acknowledged COVID-19 outbreak, state news agency KCNA said on Tuesday.
It did not report how many of those people had tested positive for the coronavirus.
