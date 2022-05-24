Beijing reports 41 new symptomatic COVID cases, 7 asymptomatic cases for May 23
China's capital Beijing recorded 41 new symptomatic coronavirus cases for May 23, down from 83 a day earlier, state broadcaster CCTV said on Tuesday, citing official data.
Asymptomatic cases fell to 7 from 16 the previous day, it said.
