Beijing reports 41 new symptomatic COVID cases, 7 asymptomatic cases for May 23

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 24-05-2022 06:07 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 06:07 IST
China's capital Beijing recorded 41 new symptomatic coronavirus cases for May 23, down from 83 a day earlier, state broadcaster CCTV said on Tuesday, citing official data.

Asymptomatic cases fell to 7 from 16 the previous day, it said.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

