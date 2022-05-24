Left Menu

China reports 688 new COVID cases on May 23 vs 869 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 688 new coronavirus cases on May 23, of which 156 were symptomatic and 532 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. As of May 23, mainland China has confirmed 223,488 cases.

Mainland China reported 688 new coronavirus cases on May 23, of which 156 were symptomatic and 532 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. That compares with 869 new COVID-19 cases a day earlier, consisting of 187 symptomatic and 682 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There was one new death, bringing the death toll to 5,224. As of May 23, mainland China has confirmed 223,488 cases.

