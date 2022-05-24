Death toll rises to 10 after building collapses in Iran's Abadan city
The 10-storey residential and commercial building partly collapsed on Monday, leaving at least 80 people under the rubble, according to state TV. "After hours of emergency efforts, 30 people trapped under the rubble were extracted alive and taken to hospital to treat their injuries," a deputy governor of the Khuzestan province told IRNA.
The death toll from a building collapse in the southern Iranian city of Abadan has reached 10, with some people still missing, the official IRNA news agency reported on Tuesday. The 10-storey residential and commercial building partly collapsed on Monday, leaving at least 80 people under the rubble, according to state TV.
"After hours of emergency efforts, 30 people trapped under the rubble were extracted alive and taken to hospital to treat their injuries," a deputy governor of the Khuzestan province told IRNA. The number of people still trapped under the rubble remains unclear.
