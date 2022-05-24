Left Menu

Austria to suspend requirement to wear face masks for three months

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 24-05-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 12:54 IST
Austria to suspend requirement to wear face masks for three months
Austria is suspending the requirement to wear face masks in essential shops and on public transport as coronavirus infections have fallen and are expected to remain low in the summer, Health Minister Johannes Rauch said on Tuesday.

The suspension will start on June 1 and last for three months, Rauch told a news conference. The government expects the requirement will come back in the autumn, he added.

