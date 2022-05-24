Austria to suspend requirement to wear face masks for three months

Austria is suspending the requirement to wear face masks in essential shops and on public transport as coronavirus infections have fallen and are expected to remain low in the summer, Health Minister Johannes Rauch said on Tuesday.

The suspension will start on June 1 and last for three months, Rauch told a news conference. The government expects the requirement will come back in the autumn, he added.

