Slovenia reports first case of monkeypox infection –media
Reuters | Sarajevo | Updated: 24-05-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 13:08 IST
- Country:
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
Slovenia on Tuesday reported its first case of monkeypox infection in a traveller who had returned from the Canary Islands in Spain, Slovenian N1 television reported.
The man was reportedly not hospitalised because he was infected by a mild version of the viral disease.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
