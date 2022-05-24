MP: Indore sees COVID-19 death after six months

Madhya Pradesh's Indore city has reported a COVID-19 casualty after nearly six months, with the death of an 80-year-old woman at a private hospital, a health official said on Tuesday.

The woman, who had taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, was suffering from heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes for a long time, he said.

After nearly six months, a patient succumbed to a COVID-19 infection at a private hospital in the city on Monday, chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr B S Saitya said.

The woman was suffering from heart disease and high blood pressure for a long time and when her condition deteriorated, she was admitted to a hospital where she tested positive for coronavirus, he said.

Though the woman had taken both doses of the vaccine, doctors were unable to save her during treatment, the CMHO said.

Indore was the most affected city in the state due to COVID-19, but new infections have come down drastically.

As per official data, five new cases were reported in the city in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of infections to 2,07,973, including 1,462 fatalities.

