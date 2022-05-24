Left Menu

Beijing city reports 35 new local COVID cases

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-05-2022 14:15 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 14:09 IST
Representative Image
Beijing reported 35 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 infections during the 24 hours up to 3 p.m. (0700 GMT) on Tuesday, a disease control official at the Chinese capital said.

The city has had a total of 1,591 COVID infections since April 22, Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director at Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control, told a news briefing.

