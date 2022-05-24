Slovenia reports first case of monkeypox infection –media

Slovenia's health authorities on Tuesday confirmed the Alpine country's first case of monkeypox infection in a traveler who had returned from the Canary Islands in Spain.

The man was not hospitalized because he was infected by a mild version of the West African strain of the viral disease, Mario Fafangel, the head of the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, told a news conference. Fafangel said he believed the chain of transmission in Slovenia would be stopped quickly, adding that people who have been in contact with an infected person should be on alert over the next 21 days.

There was no need for the wider population to get vaccinated, he added, except for those handling the virus in laboratories.

