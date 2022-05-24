Left Menu

Slovenia reports first case of monkeypox infection –media

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 17:20 IST
Slovenia reports first case of monkeypox infection –media
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixino

Slovenia's health authorities on Tuesday confirmed the Alpine country's first case of monkeypox infection in a traveler who had returned from the Canary Islands in Spain.

The man was not hospitalized because he was infected by a mild version of the West African strain of the viral disease, Mario Fafangel, the head of the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, told a news conference. Fafangel said he believed the chain of transmission in Slovenia would be stopped quickly, adding that people who have been in contact with an infected person should be on alert over the next 21 days.

There was no need for the wider population to get vaccinated, he added, except for those handling the virus in laboratories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
2
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
3
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3

See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022