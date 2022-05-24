Left Menu

Czech Republic detects its first case of monkeypox

The Czech Republic detected its first case of monkeypox on Tuesday in a woman returning from a festival in Belgium, officials said on Tuesday. The patient was being treated at Prague's Central Military Hospital, the head of the Czech Infectious Medicine Society (SIL), Pavel Dlouhy, said, confirming the case, which had earlier been reported by news website Seznam Zpravy.

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 19:02 IST
Czech Republic detects its first case of monkeypox

The Czech Republic detected its first case of monkeypox on Tuesday in a woman returning from a festival in Belgium, officials said on Tuesday.

The patient was being treated at Prague's Central Military Hospital, the head of the Czech Infectious Medicine Society (SIL), Pavel Dlouhy, said, confirming the case, which had earlier been reported by news website Seznam Zpravy. The National Institute of Public Health (SZU) said a sample from one of three people tested had been positive, although final testing results would be confirmed next week.

The two other suspected patients' tests were also still being worked on, it said. It said the first patient had attended a music festival in Antwerp at the start of May and began showing symptoms after her return.

Several other European countries have reported their first confirmed or suspected cases of monkeypox. The outbreaks are raising alarm because monkeypox, which spreads through close contact and was first found in monkeys, mostly occurs in west and central Africa, and only very occasionally spreads elsewhere.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
2
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
3
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3

See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022