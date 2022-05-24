Left Menu

Maha sees 338 COVID-19 cases, highest since March 9; active tally now 2,039

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-05-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 20:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 338 COVID-19 cases, the highest since March 9, taking the tally in the state to 78,83,348, while one death put the toll at 1,47,857, an official said.

The addition to the tally on March 9 was 359, while it was 208 on Monday, the official pointed out.

Mumbai accounted for 218 of the new cases, while the lone death was reported in Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation limits in Thane district, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.

So far, 77,33,452 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 276 in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with 2,039 active cases.

State health department data showed that Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalna, Latur Hingoli, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Wardha and Gondia had no active case at present.

It also revealed that the recovery rate was 98. 10 per cent, the fatality rate stood at 1.87 per cent, while the number of coronavirus tests carried out in the state increased by 37,782 in the last 24 hours to reach 8,07,60,405.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra: Cases: 78,83,348; Fatality: 1,47,857; Active cases: 2,039; Tests: 8,07,60,405.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

