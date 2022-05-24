Left Menu

Denmark to provide vaccines to close contacts of monkeypox cases

Denmark will provide vaccines produced by Bavarian Nordic to close contacts of those infected with monkeypox, the Danish Health Authority told public broadcaster DR on Tuesday. "The Health Authority will provide the vaccine to persons in close contact with the infected," director Bolette Soborg told DR. "The vaccine will be given after one has been exposed to the infected, and is meant to reduce the risk of a serious course of disease," Soborg added.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 24-05-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 20:33 IST
Denmark to provide vaccines to close contacts of monkeypox cases
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Denmark will provide vaccines produced by Bavarian Nordic to close contacts of those infected with monkeypox, the Danish Health Authority told public broadcaster DR on Tuesday. "The Health Authority will provide the vaccine to persons in close contact with the infected," director Bolette Soborg told DR.

"The vaccine will be given after one has been exposed to the infected, and is meant to reduce the risk of a serious course of disease," Soborg added. It was not immediately clear whether Denmark had the vaccines in stock or whether authorities would need to procure the vaccines. The Health Authority and the Ministry of Health were not immediately able to comment when contacted by Reuters.

There have been more than 100 suspected or confirmed cases in Europe and North America of monkeypox - a disease usually found in west and central Africa - according to the World Health Organization. Denmark has registered two cases of monkeypox infection during the current outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
2
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
3
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022