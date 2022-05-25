Canada's Quebec detects 15 confirmed cases of monkeypox
The Canadian province of Quebec had confirmed 15 cases of monkeypox as of Monday, the provincial health department said on Tuesday.
Nearly 20 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, with more than 100 confirmed or suspected infections mostly in Europe.
Canada confirmed two infections last week.
