Health News Roundup: WHO says monkeypox 'containable' as more govts start limited vaccinations; Tedros re-elected as head of the World Health Organization and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

WHO says monkeypox 'containable' as more govts start limited vaccinations

The outbreak of monkeypox cases outside of Africa can be contained, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday, as more governments said they would launch limited vaccinations to combat rising infections of the virus. The moves came as authorities investigated 237 suspected and confirmed cases of the virus in 19 countries since early May.

Tedros re-elected as head of the World Health Organization

The World Health Organization's (WHO) members re-elected Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as Director-General by a strong majority for another five years, the president of the World Health Assembly said on Tuesday. The vote by secret ballot, announced by Ahmed Robleh Abdilleh from Djibouti at a major annual meeting, was seen as a formality since Tedros was the only candidate running.

U.S. FDA declines to authorize Verrica's viral skin disease treatment

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declined to approve Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc's drug for the treatment of a viral skin disease known as molluscum contagiosum, the company said on Tuesday. The disease is caused by a pox virus and leads to skin-toned to pink-colored lesions that can cause pain, inflammation, itching, and bacterial infection. While the lesions usually go away within a year without scarring, some cases could take a lot more time.

Africa objects to U.S. push to reform health rules at WHO assembly

African countries raised an objection on Tuesday to a U.S.-led proposal to reform the International Health Regulations (IHR), a move delegates say might prevent passage at the World Health Organization's annual assembly. If Africa continues to withhold support, it could block one of the only concrete reforms expected from the meeting, fraying hopes that members will unite on reforms to strengthen the U.N. health agency's rules as it seeks a central role for itself in global health policy.

WHO donors agree to fix 'rotten' funding model

World Health Organization members formally agreed on Tuesday to a plan to overhaul its funding model which has been described as "fundamentally rotten" due to its over-reliance on the whims of donors. The plan, which members had already agreed to on a preliminary basis last month, is seen as one of the most important likely outcomes of the U.N. agency's ongoing annual World Health Assembly in Geneva this week, at which the body is seeking a central role in global health policy.

Bavarian Nordic in talks with many countries over monkeypox vaccine

Danish biotechnology company Bavarian Nordic, the only producer of a vaccine approved against monkeypox, has been approached by many countries keen on procuring vaccines against the disease which has spread to nearly 20 countries. "Many countries have approached us to buy vaccines," Bavarian Nordic investor relations official Rolf Sorensen told Reuters on Tuesday. He declined to identify the countries or say how many.

U.S. FTC launches inquiry into infant formula crisis

The Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday it has launched an inquiry into the ongoing shortage for infant formula. The inquiry comes in the wake of a product recall by top baby formula maker Abbott Laboratories and the closing of its manufacturing plant in Sturgis, Michigan during a probe by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that has created one of the biggest infant formula shortages in recent history for U.S. families.

Germany eases COVID-19 entry rules from June 1 -Funke

Germany's Health Ministry will ease COVID-19 entry rules for travelers from June 1, suspending a requirement for vaccination, recovery from the virus or a negative test, Funke media group reported on Wednesday, citing the health minister. "We will suspend the 3G rule on entry until the end of August," Health Minister Karl Lauterbach was quoted as saying.

U.S. FDA allows importing of 2 million baby formula cans from UK

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is easing regulations to allow infant formula imports from Britain, a move it said on Tuesday would bring around 2 million cans onto empty shelves by June to ease a nationwide shortage. The FDA said it was "exercising enforcement discretion" to allow Britain-based Kendal Nutricare to import certain infant formula products under the Kendamil brand that it has no safety or nutrition concerns over following an evaluation.

Quebec confirms 15 monkeypox cases, more expected elsewhere in Canada

The Canadian province of Quebec confirmed 15 cases of monkeypox as of Monday, the Quebec health department said on Tuesday, with more cases from other parts of the country expected. Nearly 20 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported recent outbreaks of the viral disease, with more than 230 confirmed or suspected infections mostly in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)