Ukraine's Zelenskiy says will only talk directly to Russia's Putin

He added that if the Russian President "understands reality" there was the possibility of finding a diplomatic way out of the conflict. Zelenskiy, speaking to an audience at the World Economic Forum in Davos, also said that Ukraine would fight until it recovered all of its territory.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 25-05-2022 12:32 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 12:13 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that he was only willing to talk directly to Vladimir Putin and not via intermediates. He added that if the Russian President "understands reality" there was the possibility of finding a diplomatic way out of the conflict.

Zelenskiy, speaking to an audience at the World Economic Forum in Davos, also said that Ukraine would fight until it recovered all of its territories. The Ukrainian President said that Moscow should withdraw its troops back to the lines in place before Russia began its invasion on Feb. 24.

"That might be a first step towards talks," he said, adding that Russia has been playing for time in its talks with Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

