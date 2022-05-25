Sikkim bans sale of pigs after African Swine Fever cases detected in state
- Country:
- India
The Sikkim government has temporarily banned the sale of pigs in the state after cases of African Swine Fever (ASF) were reported in North Sikkim district, an official said on Wednesday.
A total of 117 pigs have died in various parts of the state in the past two months.
Animal Husbandry Department Secretary Dr P Senthil Kumar has cautioned the general public to refrain from eating pork and has also stated that the first tests of the samples which were taken from the pigs in North Sikkim district had come out positive for Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) on February 23 this year. On February 29 the first case of African Swine Fever was detected.
He also informed that there was a 20 per cent chance of pigs dying from the virus but in Sikkim the death rate of pigs that have died from the virus presently stands at 1 per cent.
The Animal Husbandry Department secretary said the state government is working on a war footing to counter the spread of the virus and that awareness programmes on the same are being conducted throughout the state.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: Italy to hold boar cull around Rome to stem African swine fever; Analysis-Test, test, test? Scientists question costly mass COVID checks and more
Artha makes 1st African investment; to funnel USD 20 mn by 2024
Asian African Chamber celebrated 4th Leadership Forum and signed MOUs worth USD 200 Million in Trade and Investment in Africa
Central African bank regulator reminds states of crypto ban
South African firm says it may close its COVID vaccine plant