Beijing city reports 51 new local COVID cases
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 25-05-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 14:19 IST
- Country:
- China
Beijing reported 51 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 infections during the 24 hours to 3 p.m. (0700 GMT) on Wednesday, a disease control official at the Chinese capital said.
The city has had a total of 1,642 COVID infections since April 22, Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director at Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control, told a news briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement