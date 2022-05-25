Beijing city reports 51 new local COVID cases

Beijing reported 51 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 infections during the 24 hours to 3 p.m. (0700 GMT) on Wednesday, a disease control official at the Chinese capital said.

The city has had a total of 1,642 COVID infections since April 22, Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director at Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control, told a news briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)