Finland discovers "highly likely" case of monkeypox
Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 25-05-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 14:36 IST
- Country:
- Finland
Finland has identified a "highly likely" first case of monkeypox in the country, the Helsinki hospital district said in a statement on Wednesday.
Global health officials have sounded the alarm over rising cases in Europe and elsewhere of the monkeypox, which is a type of viral infection more common to the west and central Africa.
