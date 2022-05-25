French health body backs new COVID vaccine booster campaign for this autumn

France's Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS) health authority recommended preparing for a new vaccination campaign this autumn to give people aged 65 and older, and those with special health risks or conditions, access to a COVID-19 "booster" jab.

The French government typically follows the recommendations of the country's health authority body.

