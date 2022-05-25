Two fresh COVID-19 cases in Andamans

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 10,041 on Wednesday as two more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The archipelago had remained COVID-free for around eight days.

Both the new patients have travel history, it said.

A total of 9,910 people have recovered from the disease, while 129 patients have succumbed to the infection thus far.

The Union territory has so far tested over 7.35 lakh samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 3.38 lakh people.

