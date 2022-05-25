Left Menu

S.Africa expert says nothing new in monkeypox outbreak except its location

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 25-05-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 16:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixino
A South African communicable disease expert said on Wednesday that there was nothing new in the current monkeypox outbreak outside of Africa, except that it is happening in different places.

"There is no changes from the viruses that have been recognized in recent years in Nigeria, so nothing strange, nothing that we haven't seen before, except that it's now happening in a different place," Jacqueline Weyer, from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases' Centre for Emerging, Zoonotic and Parasitic Diseases, told a news conference.

