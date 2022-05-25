Left Menu

Denmark considering providing vaccine to close contacts of monkeypox cases

The statement is a clarification of a report by public broadcaster DR from Tuesday, which said authorities had already decided to provide the vaccine to close contacts. It was not immediately clear whether Denmark had the vaccine in stock or whether authorities would need to procure it. Denmark has registered two cases of monkeypox infection during the current outbreak, both related to travelling in Spain.

Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 17:23 IST
Denmark considering providing vaccine to close contacts of monkeypox cases
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixino

Denmark is considering providing vaccines produced by Bavarian Nordic to close contact of those infected with monkeypox, the Danish Health Authority told Reuters on Wednesday.

"The Danish Health Authority is investigating whether people who have been in close contact with a person infected with monkeypox should be offered vaccination," the Health Authority said in an emailed statement to Reuters. The statement is a clarification of a report by public broadcaster DR from Tuesday, which said authorities had already decided to provide the vaccine to close contacts.

It was not immediately clear whether Denmark had the vaccine in stock or whether authorities would need to procure it. The Ministry of Health, which will ultimately decide whether to buy the vaccine, did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

There have been more than 100 suspected or confirmed cases in Europe and North America of monkeypox - a disease usually found in west and central Africa - according to the World Health Organization. Denmark has registered two cases of monkeypox infection during the current outbreak, both related to traveling in Spain. The first case had traveled to Gran Canaria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022