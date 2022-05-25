Left Menu

Portugal confirms 10 new monkeypox cases, total at 49

The two Iberian countries have been among the main hotspots of the recent outbreak of the usually mild viral disease outside its endemic areas in parts of west and central Africa. DGS said all confirmed cases had been found in men, most aged under 40.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 25-05-2022 17:46 IST
Portugal confirms 10 new monkeypox cases, total at 49
  • Portugal

Portugal's DGS health authority confirmed 10 new cases of monkeypox on Wednesday, bringing the total to 49 and equalling the number of confirmed infections in neighboring Spain. The two Iberian countries have been among the main hotspots of the recent outbreak of the usually mild viral disease outside its endemic areas in parts of west and central Africa.

DGS said all confirmed cases had been found in men, most aged under 40. All are in a stable condition and no one has been hospitalised. Spain confirmed one additional case on Wednesday. The region of Madrid, where nearly all of the country's infections have been detected and mostly linked to an adult sauna, was due to update its numbers later on Wednesday.

Most of the infections detected globally so far in the outbreak have not been severe, and many, but not all, been reported in men who have sex with men. Symptoms include a fever and a distinctive bumpy rash.

