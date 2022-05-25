Left Menu

Multiple children in classroom survived Texas shooting -official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-05-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 18:47 IST
Multiple children in classroom survived Texas shooting -official
Multiple children survived with injuries after a gunman barricaded himself in a fourth grade classroom where he killed 19 children and two adults, a Texas public safety official said on Wednesday.

"We do know that there were multiple children that did survive, that were injured. I do not have the exact number at this time," Lieutenant Chris Olivarez, in an interview with Fox News, said of Tuesday's shooting at a South Texas elementary school.

