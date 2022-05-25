Left Menu

India committed to support Africa in Covid vaccination: Mandaviya

PTI | Davos | Updated: 25-05-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 20:05 IST
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said India is committed to Africa in taking the journey from vaccine availability to vaccination.

Addressing a session on 'Closing the vaccines gap' here at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022, he also extended support to Africa in augmenting the research and development capability of African countries on medical countermeasures.

Mandaviya also highlighted how India in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM vision of 'One Earth, One Health' saved the lives of millions of people across the world by supplying vaccines to over 100 countries and providing drugs to 150 countries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mandaviya, along with his Cabinet colleagues Piyush Goyal and Hardeep Singh Puri, also met WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab and discussed India's role in protecting global health and reviving the global economy in the post-COVID world.

Mandaviya also met SABIC Agri Nutrients CEO Abdulrahman Shamsaddin and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in fertilizers and petrochemicals.

