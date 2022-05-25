Gujarat reports 37 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 192

Gujarat reported 37 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, raising its overall tally to 12,25,004, while no new death due to the infection was registered in the state, the health department said.

The COVID-19 fatalities in the state remained unchanged at 10,944 with no addition to the toll during the day, said the department in a release.

With 31 more patients recovering from the respiratory disease, their overall count rose to 12,13,868, leaving the state with 192 active cases, the release said.

District-wise, Ahmedabad recorded the highest number of 28 fresh cases, followed by Gandhinagar with three, Surat and Vadodara two each, and Mehsana and Rajkot one each, it said.

As many as 80,198 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 during the day, pushing up the number of doses administered so far in the state to 10.96 crore, the department said.

The neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu remained free of coronavirus as it did not report any fresh cases in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,25,004, new cases 37, death toll 10,944, discharged 12,13,868, active cases 192, people tested so far - figures not released.

