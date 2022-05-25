57 fresh COVID-19 cases, one more death in Rajasthan

Rajasthan on Wednesday reported 57 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 12,85,353, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 9,555, according to a health department bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, 31 were reported from Jaipur, the bulletin said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 495, it said.

Fifty-two more people recovered from the viral disease. Over 12.75 lakh people have recovered so far in the state, it said.

Of the total 9,555 COVID-19 deaths recorded so far in Rajasthan, 2,113 were reported from Jaipur alone, the bulletin stated.

