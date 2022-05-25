Left Menu

Four more pilgrims to Kedarnath die

PTI | Rudraprayag | Updated: 25-05-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 23:10 IST
Four more pilgrims to Kedarnath die
  • Country:
  • India

Four more pilgrims died in Kedarnath on Wednesday while three others were flown to AIIMS-Rishikesh in an air ambulance for treatment after they were taken ill.

Rudraprayag's Chief Medical Officer B K Shukla said 38 pilgrims on way to Kedarnath since its opening on May 6 have died because of cardiac and other health problems.

Pilgrims to Kedarnath who died on Wednesday were identified as Rishi Bhadauriya, 65, from Gwalior, Shambhu Dayal Yadav, 66, from Guna in Madhya Pradesh, Kamalnath Bhatt, 60, from Uttar Pradesh and Changdev Janardan Shinde from Kolhapur in Maharashtra Meanwhile, three pilgrims including two women were airlifted to AIIMS-Rishikesh for treatment after they complained of breathlessness.

They have been identified as Munni Devi, 49, from Bhind in Madhya Pradesh, 60-year-old Savitri Devi from Guna and 65-year-old Tara Chand from Nagpur in Maharashtra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global
4
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022