Left Menu

Turkey observed positive approach to lifting arms embargo from Finland, Sweden -Erdogan spokesman

Ankara observed a positive attitude towards lifting of an arms exports embargo during talks with delegations from NATO applicants Finland and Sweden, President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman said on Wednesday. "We have seen a positive attitude towards lifting of embargo regarding defence industry products during this meeting, this is a pleasing development," Ibrahim Kalin said.

Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 23:14 IST
Turkey observed positive approach to lifting arms embargo from Finland, Sweden -Erdogan spokesman

Ankara observed a positive attitude towards lifting of an arms exports embargo during talks with delegations from NATO applicants Finland and Sweden, President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman said on Wednesday.

"We have seen a positive attitude towards lifting of embargo regarding defence industry products during this meeting, this is a pleasing development," Ibrahim Kalin said. Sweden and Finland had banned arms exports to Turkey after its Syria incursion against the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia. Ankara considers the group identical to PKK.

In a news conference following the talks, Kalin also said Turkey's terrorism concerns and expectations about concrete steps to address them were conveyed to counterparts. Finland and Sweden formally applied to join NATO on Wednesday, following Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Turkey surprised NATO allies last week by objecting to the two countries' membership, saying they harbour people linked to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group and followers of Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating a 2016 coup attempt. All 30 NATO states must give their approval before a new member can be admitted and thus benefit from the collective-security guarantee.

In 2019, Ankara received little international backing for its plans to build a safe zone in northern Syria, including settling 1 million Syrians in part of northeast Syria that Turkey and its Syrian rebel allies seized from the YPG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global
4
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022