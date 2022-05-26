POLL-Broad support, but less hope for tighter U.S. gun laws -Reuters/Ipsos

Most Americans support stronger gun laws but are less confident that lawmakers will take action in the wake of a spate of mass shootings, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday.

Some 84% of respondents said they supported background checks for all firearms sales, while 70% said they backed "red flag" laws that would allow authorities to confiscate guns from people found to be a threat to public safety.

Also, 72% said they would support raising the age to buy a gun from 18 to 21.

