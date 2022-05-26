Left Menu

Beijing reports 36 new symptomatic COVID cases for May 25, 9 asymptomatic cases

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 26-05-2022 05:49 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 05:49 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China's capital Beijing recorded 36 new symptomatic coronavirus cases for May 25, down from 41 a day earlier, the government said on Thursday.

Asymptomatic cases rose to nine from six the previous day, it said.

