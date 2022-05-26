Beijing reports 36 new symptomatic COVID cases for May 25, 9 asymptomatic cases
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 26-05-2022 05:49 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 05:49 IST
- Country:
- China
China's capital Beijing recorded 36 new symptomatic coronavirus cases for May 25, down from 41 a day earlier, the government said on Thursday.
Asymptomatic cases rose to nine from six the previous day, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement