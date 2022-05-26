Left Menu

Extra funding allocated to help People with eating disorders

In addition to the $15.5 million spent each year, $3.9 million in extra funding over four years has been secured as part of Budget 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 26-05-2022 10:31 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 10:31 IST
Extra funding allocated to help People with eating disorders
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

People battling with eating disorders can expect more support being available with additional funding allocated.

In addition to the $15.5 million spent each year, $3.9 million in extra funding over four years has been secured as part of Budget 2022.

"This will help increase the capacity of eating disorder services and reinforces our continued focus and commitment to improving mental health and addictions support in Aotearoa, Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today.

"Improving eating disorder services is a priority, especially as the number of people needing support has increased over the past 18 months.

"Funding will help increase capacity in eating disorder services meaning we can add additional workforce. This will be done by upskilling existing as well as training new staff, and improving recruitment.

"We will also look at the potential to further build a peer support workforce to help increase the availability of specialist mental health and addiction support. Peer support workers utilise their training and past lived experience to support others.

"This funding is a great start in recognising the need for better treatment and support," said Green Party mental health spokesperson Chlöe Swarbrick. "Eating disorders are treatable illnesses, and full, lasting recovery is possible at any age. We will continue to work towards a system that reflects that."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global
4
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022