Extra funding allocated to help People with eating disorders

People battling with eating disorders can expect more support being available with additional funding allocated.

In addition to the $15.5 million spent each year, $3.9 million in extra funding over four years has been secured as part of Budget 2022.

"This will help increase the capacity of eating disorder services and reinforces our continued focus and commitment to improving mental health and addictions support in Aotearoa, Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today.

"Improving eating disorder services is a priority, especially as the number of people needing support has increased over the past 18 months.

"Funding will help increase capacity in eating disorder services meaning we can add additional workforce. This will be done by upskilling existing as well as training new staff, and improving recruitment.

"We will also look at the potential to further build a peer support workforce to help increase the availability of specialist mental health and addiction support. Peer support workers utilise their training and past lived experience to support others.

"This funding is a great start in recognising the need for better treatment and support," said Green Party mental health spokesperson Chlöe Swarbrick. "Eating disorders are treatable illnesses, and full, lasting recovery is possible at any age. We will continue to work towards a system that reflects that."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)