Involve ASHA workers in screening of sickle cell anemia patients: MP governor

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel has asked state authorities to train and involve ASHA workers in the screening of sickle cell anemia disease carriers and patients to know their exact number in the state, an official said on Thursday.

Accredited Social Health Activists -- or ASHA volunteers -- are Indian government's affiliated health-care workers who are the first point of contact in rural India.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed ASHA workers after they were conferred with the World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General's Global Health Leaders' Award, and said they are at the forefront of ensuring a healthy India.

Governor Patel on Wednesday reviewed the progress of the Madhya Pradesh State Haemoglobinopathy Mission during a meeting at the Raj Bhawan here.

He suggested that screening camps be organised in anganwadis (government-run women and child care centres), schools, hotels and colleges to identify the sickle cell anemia carriers and patients at the primary level for the disease management, terming it as a service to humanity, the official said.

Patel said when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat and if a lion died in the state forest, Modi used to go to the spot immediately to review the situation.

The MP governor said he expects officials in the state to work with the same sensitivity to accelerate the work pace.

He also stressed on the need to incorporate other traditional medical systems like Ayurveda for the treatment of sickle cell anemia, noting that during the COVID-19 pandemic, people recognised Giloy (known to be a rejuvenating herb in Ayurveda) for its medicinal value. There are many such herbs available in Ayurveda and there is a need to collect authentic information on them, Patel said.

The officials present in the meeting informed Patel about steps taken under the Haemoglobinopathy Mission to control the disease, including awareness campaigns being held in villages before organising screening camps.

An action plan under the second phase is being organised in 14 districts and after screening, the data will be entered into the relevant portal, the officials informed during the meeting.

