Africa CDC warns on vaccine hoarding over monkeypox outbreak

The acting director of Africa's top public health agency said that he hoped the vaccine hoarding episode seen during the COVID-19 pandemic will not be repeated with the current monkeypox outbreak.

"Vaccines should go to where it is needed the most and equitably, so based on risk, and not on who can be able to buy it," acting director Ahmed Ogwell Ouma of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said.

