Africa CDC warns on vaccine hoarding over monkeypox outbreak

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 26-05-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 15:19 IST
A CDC image shows a rash on a monkeypox patient (Image Credit: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
The acting director of Africa's top public health agency said that he hoped the vaccine hoarding episode seen during the COVID-19 pandemic will not be repeated with the current monkeypox outbreak.

"Vaccines should go to where it is needed the most and equitably, so based on risk, and not on who can be able to buy it," acting director Ahmed Ogwell Ouma of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Also Read: US, others say Africa has become main target of IS group

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

