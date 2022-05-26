Left Menu

No new COVID-19 reported in Pondy

The ambulances are to be used by government hospitals and also primary health centres in rural areas.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 26-05-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 16:36 IST
Puducherry registered no new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and the total positives remained 1,65,845.

Director of Health G Sriramulu in a release said the department tested 1,155 samples in the last 24 hours and no fresh infections surfaced during the examination.

He said that the active cases were 22 after five patients (home quarantined) recovered during the last 24 hours. No fresh fatalities were reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and the toll remained 1,962.

The Department of Health has so far examined 22,47,671 samples and has found 18,92,666 of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was zero while the fatality and recovery rates remained 1.18 per cent and 98.80 per cent respectively.

The health department has so far administered 17,04,402 doses which comprised 9,66,638 first doses 7,14,607 second doses and 23,157 booster doses.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Rangasamy today handed over 13 ambulances purchased at a cost of Rs 1.96 crore to the Health Department at a function held on the Assembly premises. Four of the 13 ambulances are fully equipped, a release from the Health Department said. The ambulances are to be used by government hospitals and also primary health centres in rural areas.

