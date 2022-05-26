Left Menu

Two active COVID-19 cases in Andamans

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 26-05-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 17:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two COVID-19 patients are currently undergoing treatment in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a health bulletin said on Thursday.

The caseload remained unchanged at 10,041 as no fresh infection was detected.

A total of 9,910 people have recovered from the disease and 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.

The administration has thus far tested over 7.35 lakh samples for COVID-19 and fully vaccinated 3.38 lakh people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

