Health News Roundup: COVID-hit Shanghai heads for lockdown exit but China still lost in economic gloom; Britain's UKHSA says it has procured 20,000 doses of vaccine against monkeypox and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

COVID-hit Shanghai heads for lockdown exit but China still lost in economic gloom

Pandemic-hit Shanghai, China's financial hub, unveiled more post-lockdown plans on Thursday as it moves towards a return to normalcy, but a nationwide economic recovery is still a distance away, heightening a sense of urgency for more support. China's biggest city by economic output has suffered from the lockdown imposed in early April. Other cities not under lockdown but still hemmed in by COVID curbs, including Beijing, have also struggled, with the highly transmissible Omicron provoking stronger responses from health authorities this year.

Britain's UKHSA says it has procured 20,000 doses of vaccine against monkeypox

The UK's Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has procured more than 20,000 doses of a smallpox vaccine made by Bavarian Nordic, as cases of monkeypox rise in Europe and beyond, it said on Thursday. The vaccine is being offered to identify close contacts of people diagnosed with monkeypox to reduce the risk of symptomatic infection and severe illness, UKHSA said in a Twitter post.

Africa CDC warns on vaccine hoarding amid monkeypox outbreak

The acting director of Africa's top public health agency said on Thursday that he hoped vaccine hoarding, as seen by wealthier nations during the COVID-19 pandemic, would not be repeated with the current monkeypox outbreak. Monkeypox, a usually mild viral infection, is endemic in the African countries of Cameroon, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Nigeria.

Walmart, CVS to halt filling prescriptions for controlled substances by Cerebral, Done

Walmart Inc and CVS Health Corp said on Wednesday they would stop filling prescriptions for controlled substances issued by telehealth startups Cerebral Inc and Done Health. Cerebral and Done are known for treating patients with ADHD, and prescribing stimulants such as Adderall.

Factbox-Monkeypox cases around the world

Around 20 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, with more than 200 confirmed or suspected infections mostly in Europe. The outbreaks are raising alarm because monkeypox, which spreads through close contact and was first found in monkeys, mostly occurs in west and central Africa, and only very occasionally spreads elsewhere.

The next U.S. abortion battle is over pills, and it's already begun

The U.S. Supreme Court has not yet released its decision that looks set to dramatically scale back abortion rights, but one of the next legal battles has already begun in a Mississippi court. That is where the manufacturer of a pill used to carry out medication abortions, Las Vegas-based GenBioPro Inc, has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the conservative state's restrictions on the pill, used in more than half of all U.S. abortions.

Explainer-What is on (and off) the agenda of the WHO Assembly?

Hundreds of health ministers and diplomats from around the world meet in Geneva this week for the World Health Organization's first in-person assembly in three years as the U.N. agency seeks to define its future role in global health policy. The agenda of the World Health Assembly (WHA) is the most packed in the WHO's 75-year history and is seen as a historic opportunity to move on from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to 15 million deaths and prepare for the next global outbreak.

Ukraine health emergency sparks rival resolutions at WHO assembly

A proposal to condemn the regional health emergency triggered by Russia's aggression in Ukraine will come before a World Health Organization (WHO) assembly on Thursday, prompting a rival resolution from Moscow that makes no mention of its own role in the crisis. The, backed by the United States and more than 40 other countries, condemns Russia's actions but stops short of immediately suspending its voting rights at the U.N. health agency. The backed by Syria, which echoes the language of the first text, will also be decided on.

Americans prefer Democrats' position on abortion to Republicans' - Reuters/Ipsos poll

More Americans prefer the Democratic Party's approach to abortion policy than preferring the Republican approach, and two out of five Republicans do not favor their own party's position on the issue, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found. The survey, conducted May 16-23, showed deep misgivings among the American public as the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to reveal a decision that could overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that established the right to abortion access nationwide.

Factbox-Countries offering vaccine for monkeypox

As more countries where monkeypox is not endemic report outbreaks of the viral disease, some governments have started offering vaccines to most exposed citizens. There isn't a specific vaccine for monkeypox, but data shows that vaccines that were used to eradicate smallpox are up to 85% effective against it, according to the World Health Organisation.

(With inputs from agencies.)