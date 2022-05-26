Covid: 403 new cases, one more death in Delhi; positivity rate 1.76 pc

Delhi reported 403 fresh Covid cases and one more fatality on Thursday, while the positivity rate stood at 1.76 per cent, according to the data shared by the health department here. With the fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally increased to 19,05,067 and the death toll climbed to 26,208, it said.

A total of 22,837 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the capital the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

