Covid: 403 new cases, one more death in Delhi; positivity rate 1.76 pc

Delhi reported 403 fresh Covid cases and one more fatality on Thursday, while the positivity rate stood at 1.76 per cent, according to the data shared by the health department here. With the fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally increased to 19,05,067 and the death toll climbed to 26,208, it said.

A total of 22,837 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the capital the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. Delhi on Wednesday reported 425 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.89 per cent, while four more people succumbed to the viral disease.

On Tuesday, the national capital had recorded 418 fresh coronavirus cases, while the positivity rate stood at 2.27 per cent.

On Monday, Delhi had reported 268 fresh cases, while the positivity rate stood at 2.69 per cent. The city saw 365 cases with a positivity rate of 1.97 per cent and one death on Sunday.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi decreased to 1,661 from 1,762 on Wednesday, the bulletin said.

As many as 1,180 patients were under home isolation, down from 1,258 the previous day, it said, adding that there were 393 containment zones in the capital.

There are 9,603 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 102 of those are occupied, the bulletin said.

