AIIMS-Bhubaneswar conducts total femur replacement in first in Odisha
This was the first surgery of total femur replacement in Odisha, the hospital said.The patient is fine, but he has to receive more chemotherapy and the postoperative period needs vigilant management, doctor Tripathy said.
- Country:
- India
AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on Thursday said it successfully performed a total femur replacement, which is used as an alternative to lower limb amputation, in a first of its kind surgery in Odisha.
A team of doctors, led by orthopaedic department additional professor Sujit Tripathy, operated on a man from Kendrapara district who had a huge tumour in the left thigh bone, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar said in a statement.
The 30-year-old was suffering from a primitive neuroectodermal tumour of the thigh bone. He had already undergone two surgeries in 2018 and 2019, but that was inadequate to remove the tumor completely, according to the hospital.
The patient subsequently developed a recurrence of the tumour, which was close to the blood vessels, and received chemotherapy prior to the current surgery.
The whole tumour was excised and a total femur mega-prosthesis was implanted during the four-hour surgery. ''This was the first surgery of total femur replacement in Odisha,'' the hospital said.
The patient is fine, but he has to receive more chemotherapy and the postoperative period needs vigilant management, doctor Tripathy said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cyclone Asani weakens, Odisha, Bengal brace for heavy rain
Odisha to spend Rs 1,500 crore to revamp OUTR
Odisha demands immediate release of Rs 10,334 cr towards food subsidy
ED raids premises of former Odisha MLA, seizes over Rs 133 cr fixed deposits
Cyclone Asani weakens into deep depression; rainfall likely over coastal Andhra, Odisha, West Bengal