Left Menu

J-K records 8 new Covid cases

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-05-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 20:25 IST
J-K records 8 new Covid cases
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reported eight new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 4,54,220, officials said.

Five cases were reported in Jammu district and two cases surfaced in Srinagar district, they said.

There are 64 active Covid cases in the union territory.

The number of recoveries has reached 4,49,404, the officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the union territory stands at 4,752 as no fresh fatality was reported in the past 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
(Updated) SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

(Updated) SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022