J-K records 8 new Covid cases

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reported eight new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 4,54,220, officials said.

Five cases were reported in Jammu district and two cases surfaced in Srinagar district, they said.

There are 64 active Covid cases in the union territory.

The number of recoveries has reached 4,49,404, the officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the union territory stands at 4,752 as no fresh fatality was reported in the past 24 hours.

