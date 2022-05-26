Health Ministry holds CGHS Panchayat in Chennai

Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India organized 'CGHS Panchayat' on 25th May 2022 in the CGHS Office at Rajaji Bhawan, Besant Nagar, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

'CGHS Panchayat' is the first of its kind initiative of the Government of India to provide an open platform for all CGHS stakeholders including pensioners, beneficiaries and Healthcare organizations to put forth their concerns. Such a platform will enable the Government to understand the issues in the implementation of the scheme with a view to improving it.

These programmes will be conducted in every state henceforth, on a regular basis.

The programme witnessed more than 150 participations from local Pensioners Associations, Employees Associations like Postal Department Employees Association, BSNL Employees Association and Income Tax Employees Association. Representatives of CGHS Empanelled Hospitals, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), Healthcare Organizations, Doctors and staff of CGHS Wellness Centres of Tamil Nadu also participated.

Officials from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India responded to the concerns expressed by the members of associations. They were assured that the Government is fully committed for improving the service delivery by providing cashless treatment facility to the eligible beneficiaries and also by providing healthcare to the serving Government employees. It was conveyed to the association members that the Health Ministry is in complete cognizance of certain demands pertaining to the scheme which will be considered and appropriate steps will be taken to address them.

The key concerns raised by the Healthcare organizations with regard to the outstanding payments and revision of rates in CGHS were duly noted by the Ministry officials and it was stated that necessary action was already initiated in the Ministry for addressing these concerns.

Dignitaries present in the event were Shri Alok Saxena, Additional Secretary & Director General, CGHS, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, Dr. Nikhlesh Chandra, Director, CGHS, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India. Dr. Shanmuganathan, Additional Director, CGHS, Chennai also participated in the programme.

(With Inputs from PIB)