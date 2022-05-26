Left Menu

U.S. confirms nine monkeypox cases in seven states

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-05-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 22:35 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention said it has identified nine monkeypox cases in seven U.S. states as of Wednesday.

Cases were identified in Massachusetts, Florida, Utah, Washington, California, Virginia and New York, the CDC told reporters on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

