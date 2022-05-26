U.S. confirms nine monkeypox cases in seven states
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-05-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 22:35 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention said it has identified nine monkeypox cases in seven U.S. states as of Wednesday.
Cases were identified in Massachusetts, Florida, Utah, Washington, California, Virginia and New York, the CDC told reporters on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New York
- Florida
- California
- Utah
- Massachusetts
- Washington
- U.S.
- Virginia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Wildfires threaten New Mexico resorts, burn California mansions
California lawmakers raise awards for malpractice lawsuits
Dr Renu Singh felicitated with a PhD degree from California Public University, US
US Domestic News Roundup: Wildfires threaten New Mexico resorts, burn California mansions; Abortion rights groups push to turn anger into action and more
California's minimum wage projected to rise to $15.50 under inflation trigger