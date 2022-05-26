Left Menu

Blast in Yemen fish market kills at least 4 people, wounds over 30

At least four people were killed and more than 30 injured at a Yemen fish market when an explosive device planted in a trash can detonated, police in the port city of Aden said on Thursday.

Reuters | Aden | Updated: 26-05-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 23:29 IST
Blast in Yemen fish market kills at least 4 people, wounds over 30
  • Country:
  • Austria

At least four people were killed and more than 30 injured at a Yemen fish market when an explosive device planted in a trash can detonated, police in the port city of Aden said on Thursday. Medical charity Doctors Without Borders said on Twitter that its trauma hospital in Aden received 50 wounded patients, five of whom had died while six were seriously injured.

The police statement said that several suspects had been detained for questioning, but gave no further details. Aden is the interim home of the internationally recognised government, which is part of a coalition backed by Saudi Arabia that intervened in Yemen after the Houthi movement ousted the government from the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014.

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
(Updated) SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

(Updated) SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022