Odisha recorded 39-point decline in infant mortality rate, highest in India: CMO

Setting another milestone in the health care sector, Odisha has registered a 39-point decline in infant mortality rate IMR in a span of 15 years, which is the highest in the country, the chief ministers office said on Thursday.Odishas IMR now stands at 36 per 1000 live births, the CMO stated.With effective implementation of quality healthcare services focus on safe institutional delivery of women, Odisha has registered highest point decline of 39 in Infant Mortality Rate in the country from 2005 to 2020.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-05-2022 00:25 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 00:25 IST
Setting another milestone in the health care sector, Odisha has registered a 39-point decline in infant mortality rate (IMR) in a span of 15 years, which is the ''highest in the country'', the chief minister's office said on Thursday.

Odisha’s IMR now stands at 36 per 1000 live births, the CMO stated.

“With effective implementation of quality healthcare services & focus on safe institutional delivery of women, #Odisha has registered highest point decline of 39 in Infant Mortality Rate in the country from 2005 to 2020. Odisha’s IMR stands at 36/1000 live births#OdishaLeads (sic),'' the CMO said on Twitter.

Odisha was followed by Rajasthan, which recorded a 36-point decline in IMR between 2005 and 2022.

Patnaik congratulated the departments concerned for the achievement, according to a release issued by the government.

He also held a meeting during the day to review the implementation of ‘Mo Sarkar’ (my government), a programme launched in the state in 2019 to seek feedback from common people on the government’s style of functioning.

''During interactions with people, I have found out that they are happy that the initiative has prompted behavioural changes in government department officials. It is good to know that government employees are rendering services honestly and sincerely,'' he maintained.

