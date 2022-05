Senegal health minister sacked after babies die in hospital fire

Senegal President Macky Sall on Thursday sacked his health minister, Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr, a government decree showed, after 11 babies were killed by a fire in a hospital neonatal ward.

Sarr will be replaced by Marie Khemesse Ngom Ndiaye, the ministry's director general, according to the decree.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)