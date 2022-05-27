Separatist leader: more than 5,000 Ukrainian prisoners held in the breakaway region -TASS
Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2022 13:17 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 13:15 IST
A pro-Russian separatist leader in East Ukraine said that more than 5,000 Ukrainian prisoners of war were being held in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, TASS reported on Friday.
Reuters was not immediately able to verify the report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- East Ukraine
- TASS
- pro-Russian
- People's Republic
- Ukrainian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Georgian breakaway territory sets July 17 referendum on joining Russia -Tass
Georgian breakaway territory sets July 17 referendum on joining Russia -Tass
Govt secures potassic, phosphatic fertilizers for Kharif season: Mandaviya
Russian investigators to question Ukrainian fighters who surrendered at Azovstal - TASS
WRAPUP 4-Russian forces fall back in northeast Ukraine, McDonald's retreats from Moscow