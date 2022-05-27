US Domestic News Roundup: Republican Texas gov Abbott to address NRA meet via video - NBC News; Police face questions over their response to Texas school massacre and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Republican Texas gov Abbott to address NRA meet via video - NBC News

Texas' Republican Governor Greg Abbott will not attend in person the National Rifle Association's (NRA) annual meeting starting on Friday, days after the elementary school shooting in Uvalde in which 19 children and two teachers were killed, NBC News reported. The NRA's convention starts in Houston, where Republicans including U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and former President Donald Trump are scheduled to address the gun-rights group.

Police face questions over their response to Texas school massacre

The gunman in the Texas school massacre barged unchallenged through an unlocked door, then killed 19 children and two teachers while holed up in their classroom for an hour before a tactical team stormed in and killed him, police said on Thursday. The latest official details from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Tuesday's mass shooting differed sharply from initial police accounts and raised questions about security measures at the elementary school and the response of law enforcement.

Jury to start deliberating on Depp and Heard defamation claims

Jurors will begin deliberations on the dueling defamation claims from actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard on Friday following six weeks of explicit and graphic evidence and testimony that detailed the former Hollywood couple's soured relationship. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star, 58, sued Heard in Virginia for $50 million and argued that she defamed him when she called herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse."

Exclusive: U.S. Army replenishes Stinger missiles after Ukraine shipments

The U.S. Army has signed a deal to buy $687 million worth of anti-air Stinger missiles to replenish stocks sent to Ukraine, sources said on Friday. The shoulder-fired anti-aircraft Stinger missiles made by Raytheon Technologies were in hot demand in Ukraine, where they have successfully stopped Russian assaults from the air, and in neighboring European countries who fear they may also need to beat back Russian forces.

Timeline of events in Texas school shooting

Following is the timeline of the shooting rampage on Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Authorities said Salvador Ramos, 18, shot and killed 19 children plus two teachers after shooting his grandmother at the house they shared. The information comes from statements by law enforcement and other public officials.

U.S. FDA expands collaboration with Danone to boost baby formula supply

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it has expanded its collaboration with Danone's Nutricia business to boost supplies of specialized medical baby formula bottles to address its shortage among infants with certain allergies or critical health conditions. The health regulator said about 500,000 additional cans manufactured by Danone would be sent to the United States.

Wisconsin election official quits, citing Republican criticism over 2020

An election official in Wisconsin has resigned, saying he lost the backing of fellow Republicans because of his refusal to support former President Donald Trump's false claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election. The announcement by Wisconsin Elections Commission member Dean Knudson, a Republican, creates more uncertainty as the embattled panel plans to elect a chairman ahead of competitive congressional and gubernatorial elections in November.

America's biggest gun lobby to hold a major gathering in the shadow of mass shootings

America's biggest gun lobby, the National Rifle Association, pressed ahead with preparations for its annual gathering starting on Friday in Houston, just 280 miles (450 km) from the scene of the country's worst school shooting in a decade. An 18-year-old gunman armed with a semi-automatic rifle that he was legally able to purchase stormed an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, killing 19 children and two teachers in a hail of bullets.

Texas doctor says it's 'crushing' as she treats mass shooting victims for the second time

A trauma doctor tending to three children wounded in the school shooting in the Texas city of Uvalde said it is "crushing" to treat victims of the second mass shooting in the area within the last five years. "It's a little bit crushing that, you know, you're talking about a trauma center that's had two events in the last five years," Dr. Lillian Liao, the pediatric trauma medical director at University Hospital in San Antonio, told Reuters in a Zoom interview on Thursday.

Biden administration plans to cancel $10,000 in student debt per borrower -report

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is planning to cancel $10,000 in student debt per borrower, The Washington Post reported on Friday, citing three people with knowledge of the matter. The White House plan would apply to Americans who earned less than $150,000 in the previous year, or less than $300,000 for married couples filing jointly, two of the people told the Post.

