Mumbai records 352 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally rises to 1,797

Mumbai reported 352 new coronavirus cases on Friday, most of them asymptomatic, but no fresh death due to the respiratory illness was registered in the city, the local civic body said.

With this, the financial capital's overall COVID-19 tally climbed to 10,64,273, but the death toll remained unchanged at 19,566, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.

Notably, Mumbai has reported over 300 COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row. On Thursday, 350 new patients of the infection were detected though there was no addition to the fatality count.

Out of the 352 new COVID-19 patients, 96 per cent, or 337, were asymptomatic. The remaining 15 symptomatic patients were hospitalized, but only one of them was put on oxygen support, according to the bulletin.

As many as 213 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, pushing up their overall count to 10,42,910 and leaving the metropolis with 1,797 active COVID-19 cases, the BMC said.

The financial capital has a coronavirus recovery rate of 98 per cent.

The civic body said out of 24,487 hospital beds earmarked for coronavirus patients in the city, only 68 (0.28 per cent) are occupied currently.

The tally of coronavirus tests rose to 1,71,07,275 after 9,975 swab samples were examined in the past 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The case doubling rate has further dropped to 3,396 days, while the growth rate of COVID-19 infections stood at 0.021 per cent between May 20 and 26.

The metropolis has been free of sealed buildings and containment zones for a long time now.

On January 7, Mumbai had reported the highest-ever 20,971 cases during the third coronavirus wave which started from December 21, 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)