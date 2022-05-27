COVID-19: One new death, 113 fresh cases in Rajasthan

A coronavirus patient died and 113 new cases of the infection were reported in Rajasthan on Friday.

With this, the number of coronavirus deaths and cases in the state so far has increased to 9,556 and 12,85,523 respectively, according to an official report.

The death was reported in Dausa while 62 new cases were reported from Jaipur, nine from Alwar, eight from Baran, seven from Churu, five from Dholpur, four each from Ajmer and Jhalawar, while Dausa and Jodhpur registered three new infections each.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 577.

